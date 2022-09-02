With Jerry Kill coaching New Mexico State, Thursday's matchup had a little extra spice.

Kill, the former Gophers coach, said he wasn't sure if he'd shake current U coach P.J. Fleck's hand. Fleck stayed above the fray leading up to the game, saying he's never not shaken the hand of an opposing head coach.

Turns out, they shook hands and talked for a couple of minutes about an hour before kickoff. Fleck walked over to Kill's side of the field to initiate the 100-second conversation.

Kill hasn't hidden his anger over how Tracy Claeys, his longtime friend and defensive coordinator, was fired as Minnesota's coach following the 2016 season, even vowing to never set foot in the stadium again.

Kill also has blasted Fleck, his former assistant at Northern Illinois, for comments about needing to change the culture of the Gophers program when he took the job in 2017.

On Thursday night, Fleck greeted the game officials at midfield and walked to the NMSU side and sought out Kill, who was talking with a few assistants. Fleck extended his right hand and put his left arm around Kill's shoulders. The two had their conversation before going back to their teams.

Ibrahim joins Barbers in history

Returning from an Achilles injury last season, Gophers standout tailback Mo Ibrahim immediately resembled his old self in Thursday's opener with two rushing touchdowns in the first half.

Ibrahim's first TD since being sidelined in the opener last year tied Gophers great Marion Barber (1977-80) in career scores on the ground in team history. He then followed it up with tying Barber's late son with his 35th rushing touchdown for a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

Marion Barber III, who tragically died of heat stroke on June 1, finished his U career from 2001-04 second in rushing TDs behind legend Darrell Thompson's 40.

WR Jackson misses game

Wide receiver Daniel Jackson, whose 25 receptions last year ranked second on the team, was dressed but not expected to play because of a foot injury. Freshman running back Zach Evans was in street clothes with a sleeve on his right leg.

NMSU returns favor

The Aggies reportedly will receive a combined $3 million for playing at Wisconsin and Missouri this season, but they won't be paid for traveling to play the Gophers.

That's because Thursday's meeting was a return game from when Kill's Minnesota squad won 44-21 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in 2013. Kill also lost 28-21 to New Mexico State at home in his second game as Gophers coach in 2011.

Etc.

Starting left guard Axel Ruschmeyer left the game during the third quarter because of a leg injury. Nathan Boe took his place.

left the game during the third quarter because of a leg injury. took his place. The Gophers wore helmet stickers and Fleck wore a lapel pin celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the federal legislation that increased athletic opportunities for girls and women.