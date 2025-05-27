World's nations to gather in France to tackle what UN says is a global emergency in the oceans

France's U.N. Ambassador Jérôme Bonnafont said his country's priorities for the conference include obtaining 60 ratifications for the treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas adopted in March 2023 so it goes into effect. The treaty's mission is to ensure sustainable fishing, mobilize support to protect and conserve at least 30% of the oceans' waters, fight plastic pollution, ''accelerate decarbonization'' of maritime transportation and mobilize financing.