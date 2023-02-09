Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Workers at the Lund boat factory in New York Mills, Minn., subdued a shooter at the plant Thursday morning, police said. Authorities arrived and took the suspect into custody.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, police received a call at 7:20 a.m. Thursday about an active shooter at the Lund factory. When police arrived, workers had subdued the suspect.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.