Workers at the Lund boat factory in New York Mills, Minn., subdued a shooter at the plant Thursday morning, police said. Authorities arrived and took the suspect into custody.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, police received a call at 7:20 a.m. Thursday about an active shooter at the Lund factory. When police arrived, workers had subdued the suspect.
There were no reported injuries, police said.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
