The man who was shot late last week and found dead on the ground in a south Minneapolis neighborhood has been identified as a 25-year-old from Woodbury.

Mohamed Abdirasak Ahmed was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the 3500 block of S. 19th Avenue and died at the scene, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday.

Police have announced no arrests in the latest of the city’s 68 homicides so far this year.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that, based on evidence at the scene, the victim and suspect(s) likely knew one another,” a police statement said.