Woodbury rallied in the second half Friday to defeat host Forest Lake 17-14.

After struggling to move the ball for much of the game, Woodbury forced a turnover and scored a touchdown late in the third quarter — a 9-yard slant pass from quarterback George Bjellos to Liam Frommelt — and took the lead for the first time, 10-7.

The Royals made it stand by controlling the ball for nearly six minutes following a Forest Lake turnover. They capitalized with a 5-yard scoring run from Isaiah Tisdle with 2:24 left, taking a 10-point lead.

Forest Lake quickly scored a touchdown on a 5-yard pass from Cole Gerrell to Sam Cordie, cutting the deficit to three points, but the ensuing onsides kick was recovered by Woodbury, clinching the victory.

Forest Lake hurt itself with four turnovers.