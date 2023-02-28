With the thrill of victory and agony of defeat from Saturday's championship session still fresh in the minds of girls hockey fans, let's take a (much too early) look at 15 of the most exciting players to watch in the 2023-24 season. The upcoming senior class doesn't have the depth of its 2023 counterpart, but the top players are quite good.

FORWARDS

Chloe Boreen, senior, Hill-Murray

Hannah Halverson, senior, Edina

Gracie Hanson, senior, Lakeville North

Makayla Moran, junior, Apple Valley

Ayla Puppe, senior, Northfield

Josie St. Martin, senior, Stillwater

Bella Shipley, senior, Maple Grove

DEFENDERS

Carly Humphrey, senior, Elk River/Zimmerman

Mackenzie Jones, junior, Andover

Josie Lang, senior, Stillwater

Cailin Mumm, senior, Andover

Lily Pachl, junior, South St. Paul

GOALIES

Kayla Simonson, senior, Delano/Rockford

Dani Strom, senior, Maple Grove

Grace Zhan, senior, Hill-Murray