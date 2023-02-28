With the thrill of victory and agony of defeat from Saturday's championship session still fresh in the minds of girls hockey fans, let's take a (much too early) look at 15 of the most exciting players to watch in the 2023-24 season. The upcoming senior class doesn't have the depth of its 2023 counterpart, but the top players are quite good.
FORWARDS
Chloe Boreen, senior, Hill-Murray
Hannah Halverson, senior, Edina
Gracie Hanson, senior, Lakeville North
Makayla Moran, junior, Apple Valley
Ayla Puppe, senior, Northfield
Josie St. Martin, senior, Stillwater
Bella Shipley, senior, Maple Grove
DEFENDERS
Carly Humphrey, senior, Elk River/Zimmerman
Mackenzie Jones, junior, Andover
Josie Lang, senior, Stillwater
Cailin Mumm, senior, Andover
Lily Pachl, junior, South St. Paul
GOALIES
Kayla Simonson, senior, Delano/Rockford
Dani Strom, senior, Maple Grove
Grace Zhan, senior, Hill-Murray