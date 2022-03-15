The Star Tribune ramps up its coverage of the NCAA women's basketball tournament with a panel of basketball experts joining college basketball writer Kent Youngblood and Daily Delivery podcast host Michael Rand.

The panel includes Bally Sports North college and pro basketball analyst Lea B. Olsen, Big Ten Network play-by-play announcer Sloane Martin and Cheryl Coward, editor of the influential women's basketball website Hoopfeed.

Youngblood reveals his tournament picks and panelists will talk about what they'll be looking for during the tournament, which starts with play-in and opening round games this week and ends with the Final Four at Target Center on April 1 and 3.