The Star Tribune ramps up its coverage of the NCAA women's basketball tournament with a panel of basketball experts joining college basketball writer Kent Youngblood and Daily Delivery podcast host Michael Rand.
The panel includes Bally Sports North college and pro basketball analyst Lea B. Olsen, Big Ten Network play-by-play announcer Sloane Martin and Cheryl Coward, editor of the influential women's basketball website Hoopfeed.
Youngblood reveals his tournament picks and panelists will talk about what they'll be looking for during the tournament, which starts with play-in and opening round games this week and ends with the Final Four at Target Center on April 1 and 3.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Business
Live updates: 20,000 flee Mariupol via humanitarian corridor
A senior Ukrainian official says about 20,000 people have managed to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol.
Business
EU and UK hit Russia with wider sanctions that target luxury
Pure-bred horses, truffles, a soccer club owner and a media company chief.
Variety
Poodles pop in popularity, but Labs still No. 1 US dog breed
Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers' heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club's top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century.
Gophers
Gophers recruit Pharrel Payne excited to help Ben Johnson inside but hoping Park gets to state first
The 6-9 senior from Cottage Grove plays Eastview on Thursday for a shot at Park's first state trip since 1973.
Sports
MLB players ponder how Manfred can mend icy relationship
Rob Manfred made a startling admission while announcing the end of baseball's bitter labor battle last week: He's failed in his role as a diplomat to players.