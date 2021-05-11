St. Thomas will drop men's and women's tennis at the end of this season, reducing its varsity sports offerings to 20 programs as it prepares to transition to Division I this summer.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Athletic Director Phil Esten said the school made the "hard decision'' to discontinue tennis after evaluating athletic department resources. According to the statement, dropping to 20 varsity teams brings the Tommies in line with other schools in the Summit League, which St. Thomas will join this summer when it makes the move from D-III to D-I. Esten said the school does not plan to cut any other sports.

The Gophers also are eliminating men's tennis after this season, leaving the state with no Division I men's tennis programs. The Tommies women's team recently won the MIAC championship and will begin play in the NCAA tournament this weekend, while the men's team finished 9-7.

"St. Thomas is committed to giving all our student-athletes a chance to pursue comprehensive excellence in competition and in the classroom,'' Esten said in the statement. "We determined we are unable to adequately provide the conditions necessary for our tennis programs to sustain that comprehensive excellence at the Division I level.

"We understand this news deeply disappoints many people … While today's news is painful, we are fully confident making these hard choices will help us flourish in the future while providing an outstanding student-athlete experience.''

The statement said Esten made the decision to drop tennis in consultation with the St. Thomas Board of Trustees. They considered factors including facilities, staffing, scholarship support, athletic programs at peer institutions and St. Thomas's long-term financial model.

The school does not have a dedicated tennis facility and does not plan to build one. The tennis teams currently use the indoor courts in the Anderson Athletics and Recreation Center and play some matches at the Gophers' tennis facility.

According to the statement, the school will honor all employment agreements with the tennis coaches and will "support all affected student-athletes'' whether they stay at St. Thomas or transfer.

St. Thomas's women's team swept the MIAC regular-season and tournament titles for the first time, earning its first regular-season championship in 30 years. The Tommies got a taste of Division I competition this season, going 0-3 against North Dakota, Nebraska Omaha and Creighton before rolling to a 13-0 record against D-III teams.

The Tommies men have won nine MIAC titles but none since 1988. They also played three D-I teams, falling to North Dakota, Creighton and Drake by a combined score of 21-0.

The men's and women's teams both are coached by Ken Cychosz, who is in his second season as head coach. Terry Peck coached both teams for nearly 30 years, retiring from the women's program in 2019 after stepping down as the men's coach in 2017.