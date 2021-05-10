There will be a whole lot of purple for "Hockey Day Minnesota'' in Mankato in 2022, and it won't be just from the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks.

Division I newcomer St. Thomas will meet Minnesota State in the event's marquee men's game in the winter of 2022 at Blakeslee Stadium, the Wild and Bally Sports North announced Monday. Details regarding the date of the game between the Mavericks and Tommies, along with other matchups, will be announced this summer.

Minnesota State is coming off a season in which it went 22-5-1 and won the NCAA West Regional before falling 5-4 to St. Cloud State in the Frozen Four semifinals. St. Thomas is making the move from NCAA Division III to Division I and last month hired former Miami (Ohio) coach Rico Blasi as its head coach. Both teams will be members of the new CCHA, which begins play this fall.

Mankato was scheduled to be host to "Hockey Day Minnesota'' this year, but the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.