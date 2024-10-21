Wild-Panthers preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics

Panthers update: The reigning Stanley Cup champions are 4-2-1 despite not being at full strength. C Aleksander Barkov hasn’t played since getting hurt in the second game of the season. RW Matthew Tkachuk has also missed the past five games due to illness, but Tkachuk is expected to return vs. the Wild. In their absence, RW Sam Reinhart has been leading the offense. Reinhart was crowned the NHL’s first star of the week after scoring four goals and adding five assists in his last four games.