Wild-Panthers preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics

Florida winger Sam Reinhart has the hot scoring hand for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2024 at 10:58PM
Sam Reinhart and the Panthers won the Stanley Cup last season. (Matias J. Ocner/Tribune News Service)

Wild at Florida Panthers, Amerant Bank Arena, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM

Wild update: C Ryan Hartman is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, but Hartman did practice on Monday. Hartman missed Saturday’s game at Columbus. C Joel Eriksson Ek has ditched the full-face shield after one game. Eriksson Ek returned to action on Saturday with a retooled helmet after suffering a broken nose Oct. 12 vs. Seattle but wasn’t wearing the bubble during Monday’s practice. “He still has the [visor] over it,” coach John Hynes said. “But he feels comfortable with what he’s doing, so we’ll go with that.”

Panthers update: The reigning Stanley Cup champions are 4-2-1 despite not being at full strength. C Aleksander Barkov hasn’t played since getting hurt in the second game of the season. RW Matthew Tkachuk has also missed the past five games due to illness, but Tkachuk is expected to return vs. the Wild. In their absence, RW Sam Reinhart has been leading the offense. Reinhart was crowned the NHL’s first star of the week after scoring four goals and adding five assists in his last four games.

Injuries: Wild D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is out and Hartman is questionable. Panthers’ Barkov (lower body), LW Jonah Gadjovich (back) and LW Tomas Nosek (upper body) are out.

Sarah McLellan

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

Wild-Panthers preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics

