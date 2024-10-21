Wild-Panthers preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics
Florida winger Sam Reinhart has the hot scoring hand for the defending Stanley Cup champions.
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM
Wild update: C Ryan Hartman is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury, but Hartman did practice on Monday. Hartman missed Saturday’s game at Columbus. C Joel Eriksson Ek has ditched the full-face shield after one game. Eriksson Ek returned to action on Saturday with a retooled helmet after suffering a broken nose Oct. 12 vs. Seattle but wasn’t wearing the bubble during Monday’s practice. “He still has the [visor] over it,” coach John Hynes said. “But he feels comfortable with what he’s doing, so we’ll go with that.”
Panthers update: The reigning Stanley Cup champions are 4-2-1 despite not being at full strength. C Aleksander Barkov hasn’t played since getting hurt in the second game of the season. RW Matthew Tkachuk has also missed the past five games due to illness, but Tkachuk is expected to return vs. the Wild. In their absence, RW Sam Reinhart has been leading the offense. Reinhart was crowned the NHL’s first star of the week after scoring four goals and adding five assists in his last four games.
Injuries: Wild D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is out and Hartman is questionable. Panthers’ Barkov (lower body), LW Jonah Gadjovich (back) and LW Tomas Nosek (upper body) are out.
