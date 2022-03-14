The Gophers didn't get an invitation and there will be a lot of attention focus on the former Hopkins and current UConn star Paige Bueckers. But you could put together a pretty good squad with these 10 Minnesotans who are hoping to be playing in the women's Final Four at target center next month.

PAIGE BUECKERS, CONNECTICUT • Sophomore guard, 5-11 • High school: Hopkins • The reigning national player of the year (winner of the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, etc.)returned to the Huskies lineup three weeks ago after suffering a tibial plateau fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee in early December. She is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

MONIKA CZINANO, IOWA • Senior forward/center, 6-3 • High school: Watertown-Mayer • The perfect complement for sophomore sensation Caitlin Clark. The Big Ten first team all-conference selection by both the coaches and media the past two years is averaging 21.1 ppg while shooting 68 percent from the floor and 6.1 rpg. Czinano is also an 84% free throw shooter.

SAM HAIBY, NEBRASKA • Junior guard, 5-9 • High school: Moorhead • Haiby is a three-year starter for the Cornhuskers. The versatile athlete is only the seventh player in program history with more than 1,000 points, 400 rebounds and 300 assists in her career. She is averaging 10.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 4 apg.

LAUREN JENSEN, CREIGHTON • Sophomore guard, 5-10 • High school: Lakeville North • Jensen transferred from Iowa and more than quadrupled her minutes and increased her scoring by more than 11 points per game. She is averaging 12.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 2.1 apg. Jensen is connecting on 44% of her three-point shots.

JENNA JOHNSON, UTAH • Freshman forward, 6-2 • High school: Wayzata • Johnson has been named the Pac-12 freshman of the week three times. She is averaging 11.9 ppg (15.9 in her last seven games) and 4.4 rpg while shooting 52% from the floor. Johnson scored a season-high 27 points against Oregon the last week of February.

GIANNA KNEEPKENS, UTAH • Freshman guard, 5-11 • High school: Duluth Marshall • The former Hilltoppers class president didn't waste any time fitting in with the Utes. Kneepkens was a Pac-12 all-conference first team selection and freshman of the year. She is averaging 12 ppg and 4.4 rpg and shoots 88% from the free-throw line. Kneepkens owns the Minnesota state tournament single-game scoring record with a 67-point performance her senior year.

AYOKA LEE, KANSAS STATE • Junior center, 6-6 • High school: Byron • Lee has been outstanding as a member of the Wildcats. She poured in an NCAA Division I record 61 points on 23-for-30 shooting from the floor and 15-for-17 from the free throw line against Oklahoma in January. She is only the third player in program history with more than 1,500 points, 800 rebounds and 200 blocked shots in her career.

NNEKA OBIAZOR, UNLV • Sophomore forward, 5-10 • High school: Eden Prairie • Obiazor was the Horizon League Freshman of the Year at Youngstown State in 2020-21 before transferring to UNLV. The Mountain West sixth player of the year award winner averages 11.2 ppg and 5.8 rpg while only playing 19 minutes a night.

HANNAH SJERVEN, SOUTH DAKOTA • Senior center, 6-2 • High school: Rogers • Sjerven took advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes by the NCAA to return for one more season. The Summit League first team all-conference selection was honored as the defensive player of the year for the third consecutive season. She is averaging 14.8 ppg and 7.8 rpg. She shoots 51% from the floor.

ALYSSA USTBY, NORTH CAROLINA • Sophomore guard, 6-1 • High school: Rochester Lourdes • The versatile Ustby averages 13.2 ppg and 8.6 rpg. "Alyssa's motor is special," Tar Heels coach Courtney Banghart said. "She is relentless on both ends of the floor. She can defend five positions and can score all over the floor."