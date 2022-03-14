Back to back?

Last year Stanford beat Arizona 54-53 in the title game. Sunday, the Cardinal snared a No. 1 seed and will soon begin its quest to become only the fourth program in NCAA women's tournament history to repeat. The others: Connecticut (2002-04, 2009-10, 2013-16), Tennessee (1996-98, 2007-08) and USC (1983-84).

Early update?

Sometimes Louisville looks unbeatable. Other times ... not. A mercurial team capable of going cold, an off-night could mean an early exit for the Cardinals. Perhaps to No. 8 seed Nebraska in the round of 32?

Top dog

The SEC received eight bids, from first overall seed South Carolina to Arkansas, which made it as a No. 10 seed and is matched up with Utah in the Spokane Regional. The SEC also has a No. 3 seed in LSU and a No. 4 seed in Tennessee.

Tough draw

North Carolina State had its entire starting five return from a year ago. Led by 6-5 center Elissa Cunane, they won both the ACC regular-season and tournament titles. They tied a program record with 29 wins. And potentially they have to play a regional final in Bridgeport, Conn., UConn's back yard?

Big Ten's best chance

Because they're on a roll, having won seven straight, having raced — and scored — their way to a share of the regular-season Big Ten title and won the conference tournament, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be a popular choice.