NCAA tournament dates

Sunday: Selection show (3 p.m., ESPNU). The field is down from 64 to 48 teams for this season only (30 automatic bids, 18 at-large).

April 14, 15: First and second rounds. Sixteen teams (four in each regional) get byes to second round.

April 18, 19: Regional semifinals and finals.

April 22, 24: Final Four.

* Tournament will be played at Chi Health Center Arena in Omaha.