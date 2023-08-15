A woman with a long history of mental illness said she fatally stabbed her father at the Minneapolis home where they both lived because "he has always been very controlling," according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

Maria A. Palen, 37, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the stabbing Friday of 78-year-old Joseph F. Palen in the Lowry Hill neighborhood home in the 1700 block of S. Dupont Avenue.

Maria Palen remains jailed in lieu of $1 million ahead of a court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

Court records in Minnesota show that Maria Palen has been civilly committed for treatment of bipolar disorder three times in the past nine years.

The most recent case, filed in March, noted that she was admitted to HCMC and was described as "acutely psychotic, paranoid and in a disorganized state. [She] poses a substantial likelihood of physical harm to self or others."

In April 2021, she punched her father in the leg as he slept and expressed fears that her parents were trying to drug and hypnotize her, one court filing read. Emergency medical providers quoted her as saying that her parents "were going to die tonight."

According to the complaint:

Another of Joseph Palen's daughters called 911 and said she went to the home to check on her father because she had not heard from him that day. She said she found her father slumped over on the couch. She put her father on the floor "to attempt life-saving measures," the complaint read.

She told police that she suspected her sister was responsible for their father's death.

Police arrived to find Joseph Palen on the floor with a large stab wound to his chest. Close by was a large butcher knife with blood on it and bloodied scissors on the couch.

Officers located Maria Palen on the ground in the backyard. She had dried blood on one arm and a scrape on top of a foot. She started running but was quickly apprehended by police.

A law enforcement search turned up a bloody crop top and hoodie in Maria Palen's bedroom hamper and ripped pajama pants with blood on them were found in the garbage near the back porch.

After her arrest, Maria Palen told police that her father was "always messing with me, my whole life. ... He has always been very controlling, and he just won't let me go off on my own."

She added that her father "weirdly, wanted me" to kill him.