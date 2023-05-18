A woman injured in a vehicle crash in late April at a well-traveled intersection in Bloomington has died 10 days later, officials said Wednesday.
The wreck occurred about 3:40 p.m. on April 26 at W. 102nd St. and S. France Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Jacqueline R. Rose, 73, of Bloomington, died on May 6 at HCMC, the examiner's office said.
A request was left Thursday with police for details about the crash.
