A woman injured in a vehicle crash in late April at a well-traveled intersection in Bloomington has died 10 days later, officials said Wednesday.

The wreck occurred about 3:40 p.m. on April 26 at W. 102nd St. and S. France Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Jacqueline R. Rose, 73, of Bloomington, died on May 6 at HCMC, the examiner's office said.

A request was left Thursday with police for details about the crash.