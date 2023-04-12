Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A 23-year-old woman received a four-year term for being drunk when she drove more than 120 miles per hour and triggered a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove that killed another motorist.

April F. Oleary, of Otsego, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation in connection with the crash Sept. 12 that killed Phousalinh Khounpanya, 67, of Dayton.

A third driver, Joshua Goodall, now 43, of Rogers, was severely injured in the wreck at about 4:30 a.m. on County Road 81 just west of Maple Grove Parkway.

With credit for time in jail after her arrest, Oleary is expected to serve roughly 2 2⁄ 3 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

The prosecution notified the court in a filing ahead of sentencing that it wanted Judge Daniel Moreno to give Oleary a 10-year term.

Phousalinh was born in Laos and was the sixth oldest among 11 children in the family, according to her online obituary.

"She was one of the few women allowed to jump out of a plane while serving in the military in Laos," the obituary read. "Standing only 5ft tall and around 100 lbs, she was well respected by many."

According to the charges:

A preliminary breath test at the scene measured Oleary's blood alcohol content at 0.19%. Nearly five hours later, a blood test yielded a result of 0.11%, above Minnesota's 0.08% legal limit for driving. The blood test also showed evidence of marijuana use.

State Patrol investigators determined Oleary was traveling 124 mph in the seconds before the crash.

Oleary was driving west on County Road 81 and hit Goodall's SUV as it traveled in the same direction. The SUV crossed into an eastbound lane and collided with Phousalinh's minivan. Oleary's car then hit the SUV again.

Phousalinh died at the scene. Goodall suffered compound fractures to his left leg and facial injuries. Oleary was not injured.

Oleary told officers at the scene she had had two beers about 11 hours before the crash.

The patrol "determined that speed ... was the primary contributing factor" in the crash, with alcohol impairment being a secondary contributing factor.