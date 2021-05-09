Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured Saturday night in downtown Minneapolis, officials said.

The homicide is the city's 26th of the year.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. at S. 9th Street and LaSalle Avenue.

Officers responded to the area after 911 calls about shots fired, police said in a statement early Sunday. While they were en route, other callers reported a man was down on 9th Street between LaSalle and Hennepin avenues.

When officers arrived, they found the man injured with what police said was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. While they were helping the man, other officers working to secure the area found a dead woman in a parking structure at 9th and LaSalle. No suspect was found. The injured man was taken to HCMC by ambulance.

