A woman died after she was stabbed during an encounter between her attacker and Marshall, Minn. police that ended with suspect fatally shot, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred about 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Brussels Court, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is investigating the use-of-force incident in Marshall along with the woman's death, said agency spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.

Neither the woman nor the suspect have been identified, but the BCA did say the stabbing does not appear to be random in nature.

According to a statement from Marshall police, the man was stabbing a woman when officers arrived. After an officer made contact with him, police used a stun gun to try to stop the suspect, "and at one point during contact with the male, shots were fired." The man died on the scene despite attempts to save him, the statement said.

The police statement did not make clear whether they or the man fired the fatal shot.

The woman was in critical condition while being airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital, where she died, Bowman said.