Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex on the city's south side following an apparent domestic dispute.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 3114 E. 58th St., just off Hwy. 62, shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. They found a man in his 20s suffering from an gunshot wound, police spokesman John Elder said. The man died at the scene.

His death marked the city's 79th homicide this year — and the third this week.

Investigators arrested a 24-year-old woman who was later booked into the Hennepin County jail on probable cause murder charges.

Police believe she was in a relationship with the victim. Jail records indicate she lived in the two-story apartment complex.

The woman has no violent criminal history. Her Facebook page says she works as a security guard.

As darkness fell, crime lab technicians scoured the building and a patch of grass outside the parking lot for evidence. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the man following an autopsy.

