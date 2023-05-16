An 80-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries in a vehicle crash in north Minneapolis has died more than two weeks later, officials said Monday.
Bennett Ruth Whitfield, of Minneapolis, died on May 8 while residing at the Good Samaritan Society care facility in Robbinsdale, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
Whitfield suffered numerous injuries in the crash at N. Dupont and Lowry avenues shortly after 1 p.m. on April 22, the examiner's office said.
Police have yet to release any details about the crash.
