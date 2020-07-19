A 35-year-old woman remained jailed Sunday in the stabbing death of a man in south Minneapolis.

The woman is suspected of murder in connection with the killing Friday night in the 2600 block of S. Bloomington Avenue, the block where she lives, according to Hennepin County jail records.

Responding officers located the wounded man in the road about 9:45 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at HCMC.

Officers went to an apartment in the block and took the woman into custody. She has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

“It appears that this incident is domestic related,” a police statement read.

Witnesses told police at the scene that the man was stabbed by his girlfriend, according to emergency dispatch audio. “A large amount of blood” was on an exterior door and stairs, the dispatch audio said.

The man’s identity has not been released.