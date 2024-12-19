Wolves, walleyes, moose and the Superior Hiking Trail attract funding in record package of Minnesota projects

In April 2015, then-Gov. Mark Dayton issued an executive order banning moose collaring by the DNR. Dayton was concerned about the abandonment of some collared calves by their mothers. The order expired when he left office. At the time, experts said the deaths were not enough to hurt the moose population as a whole. Since then, there’s been technology advances with GPS collars and the juvenile moose targeted in the fertility study will weigh about 400 pounds and be independent of their mothers when collared.