IMPACT PLAYER: Gary Trent Jr., Toronto

The former Apple Valley athlete got hot early and finished with 30 points, including multiple key buckets in the fourth quarter.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 Turnovers for the Wolves, leading to 18 Toronto points.

0 Field goals for Anthony Edwards in eight attempts as he returned from a sprained right ankle.

2-for-16 The Wolves' three-point shooting in the fourth quarter.