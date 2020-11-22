The Timberwolves retained their second restricted free agent this offseason in signing Juancho Hernangomez to a three-year, $21 million deal, a source said Sunday.

The third year is a team option, the source added.

Hernangomez came to the Wolves in a four-team trade before the deadline in February that also landed the Wolves Malik Beasley — who agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal on Friday night, with a team option for the fourth year.

Hernangomez figures to compete for minutes at power forward, a position the Wolves don’t have in great supply on their current roster. Hernangomez averaged 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in 14 games with the Wolves after the trade. He hadn’t averaged more than six points per game with Denver in three-plus seasons.