IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Wolves
He finished with 27 points and eight assists, making the Wolves' final two field goals to keep the Kings at bay.
BY THE NUMBERS
24 Points for the Wolves' Mike Conley, his most in a game this season. His previous high was 20 on Feb. 3, his second-to-last game with Utah.
8 Consecutive games Kings star De'Aaron Fox had scored 30 points before he was held to 25 against the Wolves.
5 Double-doubles for Rudy Gobert over his past six games, after he had 13 points and 14 rebounds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Durant tiebreaker lifts Suns over Mavs in showcase of stars
Kevin Durant's tiebreaker jumper was like so many before — right on target in the closing seconds.
Sports
No. 9 UConn routs Marquette 81-52 in Big East semifinal
Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz each put up double-doubles for the second consecutive game, Nika Muhl added another and No. 9 UConn advanced to its 19th straight conference tournament final with an 81-52 win over fifth-seeded Marquette in the Big East Tournament on Sunday.
Gophers
Gophers basketball to honor three graduating seniors vs. Wisconsin
Gophers starters Jamison Battle and Ta'Lon Cooper have eligibility remaining but graduate this year. Also graduating is transfer Taurus Samuels.
Sports
No. 1 Gamecocks, Cooke top Lady Vols 74-58 for SEC title
Zia Cooke scored 24 points and Aliyah Boston added 18 as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the final two quarters to beat Tennessee 74-58 for the SEC championship on Sunday.
Gophers
Hill-Murray's Seidl commits to Gophers football team
Athlete Simon Seidl is the ninth-ranked player in Minnesota for the 2024 recruiting class.