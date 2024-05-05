JERUSALEM — Israel on Sunday said a major crossing point used to deliver humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip came under fire, forcing it to close.
The Israeli military reported 10 launches at the Kerem Shalom crossing. It gave no details on the source of fire, but said it had come from the direction of the nearby Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border.
Israel's Kerem Shalom crossing has become the primary gateway for badly needed humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.
The Israeli army said the crossing was closed, and trucks carrying humanitarian aid were not allowed to pass.
The incident comes at a time when Gaza is facing a humanitarian crisis with shortages of food, medicine and other humanitarian items.
