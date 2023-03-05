SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – Anthony Edwards scored 27 points, including a couple of key baskets in the closing minutes, and the Timberwolves held off the Sacramento Kings 138-134 on Saturday night to complete a 3-1 California road trip.

After losing to Golden State on Sunday in San Francisco to fall below .500, the Wolves responded by beating the Clippers on Tuesday and Lakers on Friday in Los Angeles, before coming back a day later to beat the Kings, the team with the third-best record in the Western Conference.

Mike Conley had a second consecutive strong performance, scoring 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 4-for-8 from three-point range. He was also 6-for-6 from the free-throw line, making two free throws after Sacramento had pulled within 136-134. The Kings' De'Aaron Fox then missed a three-pointer that Edwards rebounded before time expired.