LAS VEGAS — Nathan Knight had 19 points and nine rebounds, including the tiebreaking putback with 15.1 seconds to go, and the Timberwolves opened Las Vegas summer league play with a 91-89 victory over San Antonio on Monday.

Knight's dunk with 1:15 to play gave the Wolves an 87-86 lead. Jaden McDaniels hit two free throws with 52.8 seconds left, but San Antonio tied it on Devin Vassell's three-pointer.

Jaylen Nowell missed two jumpers on the Wolves' next possession, but McDaniels grabbed the first offensive rebound before Knight scored off the second.

Apple Valley's Tre Jones missed a three-pointer at the end for the Spurs. He finished with 16 points and eight assists.

Nowell led the Wolves with 24 points. McDaniels added 18.