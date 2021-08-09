Just before Timberwolves assistant Joseph Blair was set to coach the Wolves' summer league team in Las Vegas, Blair is leaving the organization for a promotion elsewhere, a source said.
The Wolves announced offensive assistant/player development coach Jeff Newton will coach the summer league team and the Wolves are searching for Blair's replacement on Chris Finch's staff.
Blair's primary role on staff was set to be on defense, where he took over for David Vanterpool, who is now an assistant in Brooklyn. Blair was promoted this summer to bench assistant after serving on the Wolves' staff last season. Pablo Prigioni and the recently hired Micah Nori are Finch's other assistants.
