5 great appetizer recipes for party season

My favorite type of party to throw is a cocktail party, where people can nibble on a variety of flavorful bites with one hand while holding a drink in the other. This type of get-together requires a number of different dishes to be served, so finding things that can be made ahead of time — in part or even entirely — is key. Luckily, it’s not hard to create a menu that will ensure that you won’t be standing over a hot stove as your guests arrive.