11 festive beers to pair with any holiday meal

I was super excited to learn that the beers of Allagash Brewing Co. in Maine have recently entered the local market. Their Curieux, a bourbon barrel-aged Belgian tripel, is one of my favorite beers, and one that would be a welcome addition to a holiday feast. The stone fruits, peppery spice and cleansing effervescence that make a tripel perfect with poultry and roasted sprouts are all there. These are joined by subtle vanilla, caramel and raisin that give more depth to match a wider range of foods.