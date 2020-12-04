The Timberwolves will open their season Dec. 23 at Target Center against the Pistons, according to the schedule the NBA released Friday.

The league released dates for the first half of the season through March 3 with the second half to come later. The full season is expected to be 72 games — 10 shorter than a normal season as the league continues to navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One accommodation the league made to the schedule is if the Wolves are scheduled to play a team twice on the road, or multiple teams in the same city, they will likely schedule those games at one time. For instance, the Wolves’ first road trip of the season includes games in Los Angeles against the Lakers and Clippers on Dec. 27 and 29.

They will also play two games in San Francisco against the Warriors on Jan. 25 and 27 and two at Oklahoma City on Feb. 5 and 6.

The Wolves will also host a pair of games against the Spurs Jan. 9 and 10, the Grizzlies on Jan. 13 and 15 and also have a few sets of home-and-home games with the same opponents, like Jan. 31 when they host Cleveland and then fly there on Feb. 1 for a game.