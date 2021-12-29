IMPACT PLAYER

Mitchell Robinson, New York

The Knicks center scored 14 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.

BY THE NUMBERS

20 Consecutive games the Wolves had scored 100 points before this game, the longest active streak in the NBA.

21-11 New York's edge on second-chance points.

19-for-36 The two teams, combined, on free throws. New York was 6-for-16.