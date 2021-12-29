IMPACT PLAYER
Mitchell Robinson, New York
The Knicks center scored 14 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
20 Consecutive games the Wolves had scored 100 points before this game, the longest active streak in the NBA.
21-11 New York's edge on second-chance points.
19-for-36 The two teams, combined, on free throws. New York was 6-for-16.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
High Schools
Maple Grove shuts out Lakeville South in boys' hockey
The Crimson pulled off a 3-0 upset of the Cougars, ranked No. 1 in the Dec. 22 Class 2A coaches poll.
Politics
Harry Reid remembered as a fighter, skilled Senate dealmaker
He was an accomplished amateur boxer who'd rather dance. But Harry Reid was fond of reminding his opponents that he knew how to fight, too.
Sports
Hubb leads Notre Dame comeback to beat Pittsburgh, 68-67
Prentiss Hubb hit a fade-away jumper from 10 feet to lift Notre Dame to a 68-67 road win at Pittsburgh in an Atlantic Coast Conference battle Tuesday night.
Sports
James, Westbrook have triple-doubles, Lakers' skid ends at 5
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook both had triple-doubles and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a season-high, five-game skid with a 132-123 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.
Sports
Smith leads Texas Tech past Leach's Bulldogs in Liberty Bowl
Donovan Smith threw for 252 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score, and Texas Tech beat Mississippi State 34-7 in the Liberty Bowl on Tuesday night.