GAME RECAP

Impact player

Naz Reid, Wolves

His 20-point game, tying a career high, included two free throws with 24.2 seconds left that sealed the victory. Reid finished 8-for-8 from the line.

BY THE NUMBERS

20 Wolves points off 21 New Orleans turnovers.

50 Points by the Wolves bench, including 18 points from Anthony Edwards and 16 from Jarrett Culver.

6 Wolves players in double figures.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD