IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Wolves
The second-year player relished the playoff spotlight with 36 points and six assists. Edwards hit four threes.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Memphis' largest lead of the game.
0 Three-pointers made by Ja Morant.
0 Shot attempts from Memphis center Steven Adams.
Timberwolves stun Grizzlies, grab Game 1 with 130-117 win
Anthony Edwards was glad to get a victory in the first playoff game of his career.
Outdoors
Anderson: Women hunters find excitement, satisfaction in search for turkeys
Meet four who have learned that rising early and communing with nature is worth repeating.
Wolves
Edwards, Towns come up big for Timberwolves in Game 1 win over Memphis
Combining for 65 points, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves to a stunning 130-117 victory over Memphis in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series.
Wild
Roaring comeback still leaves Wild short in St. Louis after OT loss
For the second time in eight days, the Wild and Blues played into overtime, but yet again the Blues secured the extra point in the standings. Kirill Kaprizov's franchise-record 43rd goal of the season forced the extra session.
Wild
Kaprizov's line breaking Wild records despite overtime loss
Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello on Saturday set new franchise records with 43 goals and 52 assists, respectively.