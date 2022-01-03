IMPACT PLAYER: LeBron James, Lakers

James scored 26 points and had seven rebounds and five assists to do just enough for the Lakers.

BY THE NUMBERS

55-27 The Wolves' rebounding edge, with Jarred Vanderbilt recording 12 rebounds and Naz Reid 11.

20 Second-chance Wolves points off their 20 offensive rebounds.

22 Wolves turnovers, including eight by Anthony Edwards.