IMPACT PLAYER: LeBron James, Lakers
James scored 26 points and had seven rebounds and five assists to do just enough for the Lakers.
BY THE NUMBERS
55-27 The Wolves' rebounding edge, with Jarred Vanderbilt recording 12 rebounds and Naz Reid 11.
20 Second-chance Wolves points off their 20 offensive rebounds.
22 Wolves turnovers, including eight by Anthony Edwards.
Luka Doncic had 14 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in his return from a 10-game absence and Marquese Chriss came off the bench to score a season-high 15 points, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a 95-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.