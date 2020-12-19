The Wolves made a few roster moves Saturday — the most notable being waiving Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, a source said.

Hollis-Jefferson, who had signed a training camp contract, had impressed in the preseason. The move comes as a bit of surprise given how Hollis-Jefferson had played, but the Wolves wanted to maintain roster flexibility with an open slot to make trades in the future. Cutting Hollis-Jefferson allows them to do that while not counting a salary toward the luxury tax threshold that the Wolves are near.

Hollis-Jefferson scored 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting in the Wolves' game against Memphis on Monday. Josh Okogie on Monday had sounded excited about the prospect of playing with Hollis-Jefferson.

"Since Day 1 Rondae has been great," Okogie said. "… The energy he brought out today, and he just makes you ask yourself, what kind of guy wouldn't want to play with a guy like Rondae?"

The Wolves also waived St. Croix Lutheran product Ade Murkey, and G-Leaguer Zylan Cheatham came and went. Cheatham, 25, signed with the Wolves early in the day and later Saturday was waived. He averaged 16.2 points and 11.6 rebounds with Erie of the G-League last season.