When former Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas hired Chris Finch a year ago, he plucked him from Nick Nurse's bench in Toronto.

The two go back to their days coaching against each other in England, and from a fierce rivalry a friendship formed that has lasted through now.

The two coached together for the English national team during the 2012 Olympics, coached against each other in the G-League and now are NBA head coaches.

"It's kind of crazy to think we're here given where we started …" Finch said. "I think we have great respect for each other. That trumps everything. Friendship is always there regardless. We've been really supportive. Lean on each other a lot having come into the league and come into a lot of situations where we've experienced the same kind of pushback or obstacle or challenges."

They began as rivals but eventually became friends as they got to know each other over the years. Nurse said the two share some personality traits. He said both are "feisty" and competitive.

"He's a world-class coach," Nurse said. "I've known that for a long time. Very good coach and not surprised they're having the success they're having. … He's a very smart guy. He's funny. Get a kick out of being around him."

Finch, who coached his 100th NBA game against his old friend, mentioned he hadn't spoken with Nurse before Thursday's game, which hearkens back to their days coaching against each other in England. There might be a few words exchanged postgame, however.

"I measure a lot of things I try to do against what I've learned from being around him and going against him and his teams," Finch said.

Beverley extension official

The Wolves made the extension for guard Patrick Beverley official on Wednesday. Beverley, 33, agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal for next season.

The sides came to the agreement after the trade deadline helped clarify the Wolves salary-cap situation for next season. Finch and Beverley's teammates have praised what he has done to transform the attitude on the team this season.

"He's meant everything to us this season," Finch said. "A lot of the successes that we've had so far have been driven by his leadership, his effort, his intensity. What he brings to a young squad, he's got the right message and the right manner. He's very direct, very supportive, very non-threatening and that's important. He's been a big help for me."

Beverley will be making a little less money than he is this season ($14.3 million) and the deal sets the Wolves up for a lot of salary-cap space to come open in the summer of 2023, when the contracts of D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Beverley could all come off the books.

Beverley, who was averaging 9.2 points per game, played in his 40th game Wednesday, making his 36th start. He has missed 19 games this season for various injuries and ailments, including a sprained right ankle and left adductor strain.

Edwards gives it a go

Finch said Anthony Edwards (sprained right ankle) would be a game-time decision after Edwards left Tuesday's game in the first half and did not return. Edwards, who has also played through an injured left knee, was in the starting lineup.