Although his wife has been in the news more than he has of late following controversial comments about transgender children, Jason Aldean is making headlines on his own this week by announcing more 2023 concerts, including an Aug. 19 outdoor gig at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater.

The "Dirt Road Anthem" hitmaker added the Saturday night gig in Minnesota to his Rock n' Roll Cowboy Tour, named after the new single from his latest album, "Macon." Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster priced $49-$109.

It will be Aldean's first stop near the Twin Cities since a January 2020 gig at Xcel Energy Center. He also was one of the headliners at this past summer's We Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn.

In the months since that We Fest gig, Aldean and his wife, YouTube beauty blogger Brittany Aldean, have generated headlines and social media backlash following comments Brittany made on social media thanking her parents for "not changing my gender when I went through a tomboy phase." Country singers Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope were among the most high-profile critics accusing the Aldeans of being transphobic, with Morris posting it's "so easy to, like, not be a scumbag."

The Aldeans spoofed the controversy in an "Anchorman"-inspired Halloween skit posted Monday, in which Brittany's character is accused of hating animals in a faux news report, and the couple bids adieu with the phrase, "Stay woke."

Jason's concert is the second one on the 2023 calendar for Treasure Island's 16,000-capacity amphitheater, in addition to the twice-postponed date with Matchbox 20 that's now set for June 10.