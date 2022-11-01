The tour announcement millions of Swifties have been waiting for — and many parents have been dreading — Taylor Swift confirmed her 2023 trek through stadiums across America, including a Saturday night date at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on June 24.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. According to industry reports, they will range in price from $49 up to $449, with VIP packages priced from $199 to $899.

As was the case the last time she toured — when she played two nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 — prospective ticket buyers can register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program now through Nov. 9 for first shot at seats. There will also be a pre-sale option for Capitol One credit-card holders starting Nov. 15.

Swift is calling this outing the Eras Tour, alluding to an overview of her 16-year career — including a nod to the early albums she has been re-recording amid a contract dispute. The trek is set to begin March 18 in Glendale, Ariz., and will also include Midwest dates June 2 and 3 at Chicago's Soldier Field and July 8 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. She has left open plenty of days to add second or third shows in most cities, including Minneapolis (where both Friday and Sunday are open on either side of her confirmed date). But there are no indicators yet that she will do that.

The opening acts for her Minneapolis performance will be Norwegian bedroom-pop star Girl in Red and dancer-turned-R&B-singer Owenn, both young artists who've earned praise from Swift.

Pop music's biggest star of the 21st century so far, Swift has released a whopping four albums since her last concert tour, including (in order) "Lover," "Folklore," "Evermore" and the newest one, "Midnights." That latter album shattered sales records last week to already become one of the top-selling albums of the digital era.