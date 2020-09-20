2 p.m. Sunday • Bradenton, Fla. • Ch. 5

Storm will be tall challenge again

Lynx update: The Lynx lost to the Storm twice in the regular season, by a total of 39 points. The Storm also eliminated the Lynx in a first-round playoff game in Seattle in 2019. In two losses to Seattle this season the Lynx turned the ball over 48 times. The Lynx is coming off a one-point victory over Phoenix in the first round of the playoffs, a game in which they came back from a 12-point deficit, the seventh time the team has rallied from 10 or more down to win this season. C/F Damiris Dantas has scored in double figures in eight straight games, averaging 18.5 points and 7.9 rebounds in that time. She is the Lynx’s leading scorer vs. Seattle this season (20.0 ppg). Her 22 points vs. Phoenix were her career playoff high. G Crystal Dangerfield scored 15 of her 17 points vs. Phoenix in the second half. G Odyssey Sims has scored in double figures in six straight, averaging 13.8 points and 4.1 assists in that time. G Lexie Brown (concussion protocol) is out. C Sylvia Fowles (calf) returned for the Phoenix game after missing much of the season but struggled. Coach Cheryl Reeve said Saturday that Fowles felt tightness in her calf in the third quarter. She is listed as questionable.

Storm update: Seattle is pursuing its fourth WNBA title, which would tie the Storm with the Lynx and Houston Comets for most in league history. The Storm lost the first seed to Las Vegas in a loss to the Aces on the final game of the regular season. F Breanna Stewart (foot) and G Sue Bird (knee) were held out of the final two games but should be ready Sunday. Without them, they still managed to crush Phoenix by 23 points, a result that helped the Lynx clinch the fourth overall playoff spot and a first-round bye. The Storm is led by MVP candidate Stewart (19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals) and G Jewell Loyd (15.9). But this is a deep team. Even without Stewart and Bird the Storm had six players in double figures, all scoring between 10 and 13 points.

kent youngblood