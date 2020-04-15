WNBA DRAFT ORDER

FIRST ROUND

 1. New York

 2. Dallas

 3. Indiana

 4. Atlanta

 5. Dallas (from Phoenix)

 6. Lynx

 7. Dallas (from Seattle via Connecticut, Phoenix)

 8. Chicago

 9. Dallas (from Las Vegas)

10. Phoenix (from Los Angeles via Connecticut)

11. Seattle from Connecticut)

12. Washington

Second round

 1. New York (from Atlanta)

 2. Indiana (from New York via Lynx)

 3. Dallas

 4. Lynx (from Indiana)

 5. Atlanta (from Phoenix)

 6. Phoenix (from Lynx)

 7. Seattle

 8. Los Angeles (from Chicago)

 9. Dallas (from Las Vegas)

10. Los Angeles

11. Connecticut

12. Washington

Third round

 1. Atlanta

 2. New York

 3. Atlanta (from Dallas)

 4. Indiana

 5. Phoenix

 6. Chicago (From Lynx)

 7. Seattle

 8. Chicago

 9. Las Vegas

10. Los Angeles

11. Connecticut

12. Washington