The Lynx will open the 2024 WNBA regular season on May 14 in Seattle, then play host to the Storm three nights later for their home opener at Target Center on May 17.

The league announced its 2024 schedule Monday. There will be an in-season tournament — the Commissioner's Cup — with each team playing five in-conference games in early June as part of the regular-season schedule before two teams advance to the championship on June 25.

The WNBA will take a four-week pause from mid-July to mid-August for the Olympic Games in Paris. Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve is Team USA's head coach, and the Lynx's first-team All-WNBA player Napheesa Collier is likely to be on the American team.

The Lynx's 40-game regular season will end Sept. 19 with a home game against Los Angeles.

LYNX 2024 SCHEDULE

Preseason

May 4 Chicago, 7 p.m.

May 8 at Washington, 10:30 a.m.

Regular season

May 14 at Seattle, 9 p.m.

May 17 Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

May 23 at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

May 25 New York, noon

May 26 at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

May 29 Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

May 31 Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.

June 2, Dallas, 6 p.m.

June 5 at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

June 7 at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

June 9 Seattle, 6 p.m.

June 11 at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

June 14 Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m.

June 17 Dallas, 7 p.m.

June 19 Atlanta, 7 p.m.

June 22 Phoenix, 7 p.m.

June 27 at Dallas, noon

June 30 at Chicago, 2 p.m.

July 2 at New York, 6 p.m.

July 4 Connecticut, 7 p.m.

July 6 Washington, 2 p.m.

July 9 at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

July 12 at Seattle, 9 p.m.

July 14 Indiana, 6 p.m.

July 17 Atlanta, noon

July 20 WNBA All-Star Game, site TBA

Break for Olympic Games in Paris

Aug. 15 Washington, 7 p.m.

Aug. 17 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Aug. 21 at Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 23 Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 Indiana, 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 Chicago, 2 p.m.

Sept. 6 at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Washington, 2 p.m.

Sept. 10 at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 Chicago 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 at New York, 2 p.m.

Sept. 17 at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Sept. 19 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.