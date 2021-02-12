The Twins on Friday announced the signing of righthanded reliever Alex Colome to a one-year, $6.25 million contract.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Colome, the Twins designated righthander Ian Hamilton for release or assignment. The Twins claimed Hamilton off waivers on Feb. 5.

Also, lefthander Brandon Waddell cleared outright waivers and will report to camp as a nonroster invite. He had been waived to make room for new outfielder Kyle Garlick. Hamilton, should he clear waivers Saturday, would also be a nonroster invite.

An eight-year veteran, Colome was 2-0 with a 0.81 ERA last season with the White Sox with 12 saves. He is expected to handle closing duties with lefthander Taylor Rogers.

Colome has saved 138 games in his career, including a league-high 47 in 2017 while with Tampa Bay. Rogers was 2-4 with a 4.05 ERA last season while saving nine games.

His contract will pay him $5 million in 2021, and the Twins have a $5.5 million option for 2022 or can pay a $1.25 million buyout. If they pick up the option, and Colome declines to become a free agent, there would be no buyout.

The Twins also hope to turn around righthander Hansel Robles, who saved 23 games for the Angels in 2019 but was 0-2 with a 10.26 ERA last season. Robles signed a one-year, $2 million contract in December.

A small group of players — including catchers Ryan Jeffers and Ben Rortvedt, infielders Luis Arraez and Jorge Polanco, outfielder Alex Kirilloff and reliever Edwar Colina — are already working out in Fort Myers, Fla. Pitchers and catchers report Thursday.