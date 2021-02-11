Exactly one week after dealing away reserve outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr., the Twins may have found his replacement.

Kyle Garlick, a 29-year-old outfielder with 42 games of major league experience with the Dodgers and Phillies, was claimed by the Twins off waivers from Philadelphia on Thursday, the team announced.

Garlick, who played collegiately at Oregon and Cal Poly Pomona, averaged nearly 20 homers per season in the minor leagues, but has hit only three in the majors, all with the Dodgers in 2019. He batted .136 in 12 games as a pinch-hitter and defensive replacement with the Phillies last season.

To make room for Garlick, the Twins designated lefthanded reliever Brandon Waddell for assignment. Waddell was also claimed off waivers from the Pirates last October.

Garlick will battle for a reserve outfield spot with Jake Cave, former Brewer Keon Broxton and a handful of Twins prospects when spring training opens on Feb. 23. Wade was traded to the Giants last week for reliever Shaun Anderson.