MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin and Marshall will face each other in 2028 at Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium.
The game will take place Sept. 2, 2028. It is scheduled to serve as the season opener for both teams.
Wisconsin and Marshall have played against each other just once before. Wisconsin beat the Thundering Herd 51-14 at Madison in 2008.
The game will take place during the week of the 20-year anniversary since the teams last met.
Marshall also has upcoming games with Big Ten teams at Ohio State this year and at Penn State in 2026. The Ohio State game is scheduled for Sept. 21.
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll
