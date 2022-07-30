The Sheriff's Office in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, said five people were stabbed Saturday on the Apple River in the Town of Somerset.
The suspect is in custody and the victims are in serious to critical condition, they said. There's "no further threat to the public," the Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page. Names of victims and the suspect are not being released immediately.
Somerset is in western Wisconsin, near the Minnesota border to the north and east of Stillwater. The Apple River has long been a popular summer recreational destination for Twin Cities residents.
Several Minnesota law enforcement agencies assisted in the response to the incident, according to the St. Croix Sheriff's post.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Wisconsin sheriff: Five stabbed at Apple River
St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says suspect is in custody after stabbing five people, who are described as being in serious to critical condition.
Art and more at FLOW Northside Arts Crawl
The FLOW Northside Arts Crawl, a self-guided tour along the West Broadway corridor and Satellite Locations off Broadway Avenue, showcased the work of Northside artists in studios, galleries, theaters, as well as commercial and vacant spaces.
Minneapolis
In Minneapolis, downtown is back. So is the violent crime
Still below 2019 levels, violent offenses are creeping up in the city's downtown west neighborhood as business and night life returns to a semblance of normalcy.
U researcher seeks to sustain Alzheimer's findings amid image scandal
Pivotal mouse research offered new directions in Alzheimer's research, but which ones remain valid an open debate.
'Feels like it's a whack-a-mole': Minnesota election officials on misinformation front lines
Activists have zeroed in on local officials as they call for hand counts and eliminating drop boxes.