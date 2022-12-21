An ill-timed snowstorm that will drop several inches of snow across southern Minnesota and unleash blizzard conditions behind it moved into the state Wednesday morning and its effects will be felt through the first part of the holiday weekend.

Snow was falling across southwestern Minnesota at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday and was poised to move into the metro area by midmorning. And it won't stop until nightfall. By then, 5 to 9 inches of snow will fall on a line from Madison in the western part of the state to Mankato to the Twin Cities to Eau Claire in Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.

The threat of poor road conditions has schools closing early or not opening at all Wednesday, giving some students an early start to winter break.

Officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport warn those flying to check with their carriers for delays and cancellations. By 6:30 a.m., five flights at MSP had been canceled, according to the flight tracking website flightware.com.

Delta, United, Spirit, Sun Country and American airlines issued travel waivers, allowing customers to change their flights without charge.

Here is a timeline of how things are expected to unfold:

Wednesday

A winter storm warning is in effect for metro area and eastern half of Minnesota until Thursday morning.

Thursday

Northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph will move in Thursday afternoon through Friday night creating whiteout conditions across west-central and southern Minnesota.

A blizzard warning covering cities from Morris to Hutchinson to Mankato to Albert Lea will be in effect from Thursday through Friday.

Wind chills will fall as low as minus 45 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

"Travel could be impossible and life-threatening," the Weather Service said.

Friday and Saturday

Conditions will remain extremely dangerous through midday Saturday, the Weather Service said. Blowing and drifting snow will make travel difficult. Low temperatures will be in the teens below zero and wind gusts of 40 mph or stronger will create extremely dangerous wind chills beginning through Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

A thaw

The arctic air will hang around through Monday before temperatures begin to moderate to near 20 degrees above zero by Tuesday. The long-range forecast calls for warmer than normal conditions arriving by New Year's Eve and continuing into the first week of January, according to the Weather Service's long-range forecast.