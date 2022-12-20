Going outside? Dress in layers and cover all exposed skin, including the head, face, hands and toes.

Driving? Travelers can stay up to date on the latest forecast, road conditions and closures by checking the Minnesota Department of Transportation's MN511.org website. Motorists should pack a winter survival kit containing a blanket, warm clothes, gloves, flashlight, nonperishable snacks and water. AAA says to also check fluid levels, tire pressure and battery strength before hitting the road.

Flying? Air travelers should expect delays at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Flight information is posted on the airport's website, mspairport.com. Transit riders can check status at metrotransit.org.

Taking transit? Transit riders can check the status of their ride at metrotransit.org.

Staying in? Keep space heaters and candles 3 feet from curtains and anything else that can catch fire. Never leave them unattended or plug them into a power strip or extension cord. Keep your phone charged and batteries on hand if the power goes out, and keep pets indoors. Clear paths leading to doors and windows of snow and ice for easy access and an escape route, if needed.