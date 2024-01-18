Gene Pelowski spent the first part of his career encouraging students to get involved in government. Decades later, he's set to retire after taking his own advice.

Pelowksi, one of the few Greater Minnesota Democrats serving in the Minnesota Legislature, announced earlier this month he wouldn't seek re-election after serving 38 years in the House.

"There was always something ... a project that needed to go through the legislative process," said Pelowski, who admitted he never thought he would serve nearly four decades in state government.

Pelowski leaves behind a legacy of streamlining government and educational reform. First elected in 1986, 71-year-old Pelowski is currently the longest serving member in the House.

"He's been a giant in the Legislature," House Speaker Melissa Hortman said.

Hortman praised Pelowski for his dedication to education, as well as his ability to bridge divides between political parties and rural and urban interests. She also highlighted his softer side — the practical jokes he likes to make on the House floor and the impish smile that gives him away.

"That's probably one of the things we'll miss the most," Hortman said.

Pelowski taught American history over the years and oversaw mock government programs for students in the Winona area. He decided to run for office once he realized he kept encouraging students to get involved in public service but wasn't taking his own advice.

He decided to retire after this year to spend more time with his grandchildren and introduce them to golf. Several members of his family (including himself) were golf professionals.

Pelowksi is among several retiring lawmakers poised to leave in 2025 as Minnesota grapples with what will likely be a historic budget process. Lawmakers used nearly $17 billion in surplus funding while creating the current budget; the state has a $2.4 billion surplus as of December but that could be offset by a project deficit about the same size.

Pelowski made his name in the House as a conservative-leaning Democrat who wasn't afraid to break party ranks — he's the only pro-life DFLer in the House, and he's argued in the past the state DFL isn't doing enough to appeal to Greater Minnesotans.

"He's got an impeccable reputation," Republican Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska said. "He was his own man and he represented his district well."

The Winona representative said he always saw his role as serving his district first, above politics.

"I think we've gotten to a point now with both (political) parties that they put party first," Pelowski said. "It's always in reference to the party. My last consideration is the party."

His achievements include spearheading changes to the way Minnesota addresses disasters after a 2007 flood rocked southeast Minnesota. Pelowski helped create a state disaster contingency fund in response and pushed to change state rules to no longer require a special session to disburse aid.

He also became heavily involved in education policy as chair of the House higher education committee. Pelowksi has criticized the University of Minnesota in recent years over its increasing costs at a time when student enrollment in colleges and universities is declining across the nation.

He's also been heavily involved in infrastructure policy, pushing for more public buildings to abandon flat roofs in favor of slated roofing to avoid damage from snow and rain.

"If you want a building that you're going to use for decades, then build it for that," he said.